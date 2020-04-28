Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO and other urban schools ask for $200B in federal funding for coronavirus-related aid

Chaired by CMSD CEO Eric Gordon, 62 big-city superintendents representing The Council of the Great City Schools signed a letter calling for an additional $175 billion in Educational Stabilization Funds. The distribution would be based on the Title I formula, which is determined by the number of low-income households a district serves.

The coalition is also asking Congress for an additional $13 billion of IDEA, $12 billion in additional Title I program funding, and $2 billion for E-Rate and emergency infrastructure funds that include public schools.

If granted, the funds would be used for the unexpected costs of meal services for students, transitioning to home-based learning and preparation for the fall school year.

“In the first chaotic days of the crisis, with no promise of any aid, our schools organized to provide meals to millions of students and families, set up drop-off points, arranged home deliveries, and distributed meals at homeless shelters and to students on the street,” the letter states.

The funds would also be used to provide summer school, expand the school day after reopening in the fall and retain and stabilize teaching staff.

While spearheaded by the coalition, Gordon says the funds are for all of America’s schools: urban, suburban and rural. The school systems also address the challenges of providing adequate tolls for virtual learning across their districts. “As aggressive as schools have been in providing instruction at a distance, districts continue to need resources to provide electronic learning devices and internet connections to every child.” “An overnight shift from classrooms to remote learning underscores the immediate need to address the digital divide in our nation,” Gordon said. “The Internet should be treated as a utility in the digital age, just as essential as electricity, heat and water to our students and families.” The letter references similar losses experienced in the country’s education system during the 2008-09 recession. But it states this current situation is “far more severe and promises to cause much more substantial damage.” With the threat of declining school revenues, the letter cites some systems as projecting 15 to 25 percent in cuts. “These budget cuts will mean teaching staff will be laid off, class sizes will balloon, and remaining teaching staff will likely be redeployed into classes and subjects that they may not be used to teaching.” The council is asking Congress for the funds to be included in the next coronavirus-related spending bill.