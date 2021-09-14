Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Trick-or-Treat Fest returns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Trick-or-Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be back for a second year.

The Cleveland Metroparks said the family-friendly Halloween event will run Fridays through Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting Oct. 8 through Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Oct. 18, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Oct. 18, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Boo at the Zoo on October 27, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)



Families can dress in costume for this trip to the zoo, which will feature meet-and-greets with characters and 15 trick-or-treat stations.

A limited number of Trick-or-Treat Fest tickets are available. Guests are encouraged to buy them in advance. The timed tickets, which include general admission to the zoo, are $19.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members.