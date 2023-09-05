***Editor’s Note: The video above was recently taken at the zoo.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s gorillas are making their way to Netflix for a four-episode livestream this month.

Starting Sept. 7, the livestream, called “Baby Gorilla Cam,” will feature the gorilla troop every Thursday in September from 10 a.m. to noon.

The gorilla troop includes an adult male, Mokolo; four adult females, Kebi Moyo, Fredrika, Nneka and Tusa; and two babies, Kayembe and the zoo’s unnamed female newborn.

Kebi and newborn, courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Kayembe, courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Kayembe and Fredrika, courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

According to zoo officials, viewers will have the chance to help name the baby by voting on the their Instagram page. Voting will open during the first episode on Netflix and close at midnight on Sept. 12.

Her name will be announced during the second episode, zoo officials say.

“We can’t wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that’s being done to save this critically endangered species,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar said.

The baby is just the second gorilla born at the zoo in its 141 years.