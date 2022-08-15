CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo a little longer.

The zoo confirmed the event that features 1,000 illuminated lanterns is extending its original end date of Aug. 21 to Sept. 18.

“Already more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

Asian Lanterns Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 7, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the lit setting can do so on Wednesdays.

The zoo also announced plans to bring back the Wild Ride event, where people can ride their bikes through the festival of lights. That one-night event is Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

Tickets to the other festival days can be found right here, and start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $57 for members or $66 for non-members.