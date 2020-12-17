Cleveland Metroparks Zoo working on plans to give guests bird’s eye view with new zipline

*Watch our report on the Zoo’s Wild Winter Lights event which runs through Dec. 23*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is planning to build a zipline that will give guests a bird’s eye view of the property.

A spokesperson tells FOX 8 that “Soaring Eagle” is still in the very early stages of development.

However, these photos below provide an idea of what it will look like. You can see that the eagle-themed zipline can carry two people at a time and will span across the lake.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Zoological Society contributed $500,000 in funding for the project.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: