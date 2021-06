CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced today they welcomed twin baby crowned lemurs on May 10!

In a Facebook post, they say the babies are the 5th and 6th successful offspring for mom “Kesi” and dad “Azizi.”

They say mom and dad are often seen protecting their babies by hiding them and blocking them with their bodies.

Guests are encouraged to look closely for them on your next visit to the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building.

You can purchase tickets to the zoo here.