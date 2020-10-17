Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes giraffe calf to zoo family

**Watch the video above for more on the zoo’s ‘Trick or Treat Fest’ event.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe to their family this week. The zoo made its official birth announcement on Facebook Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo, the giraffe calf was born on Tuesday to mother Jhasmin.

Both the calf and are doing well. The zoo says they bonding in the indoor giraffe barn.

Guests can visit Jhasmin and her baby from the giraffe barn windows from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The new arrival doesn’t have a name yet, however the zoo says they will be sharing more information next week on how the public can have a chance to name the calf.

