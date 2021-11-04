Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes an adorable baby gorilla

Baby Gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced the first ever birth of a baby gorilla at its facilities.

The new western lowland gorilla came into the world on Oct. 26, the zoo reported. But when the baby boy’s mother Nneka failed to “show appropriate maternal care,” Fredrika (aka Freddy), who has raised four others, took over mothering duties.

Visitors can catch the new gorilla at the zoo’s Primate, Cat & Aquatics building with its family everyday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead toward the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a statement, pointing to the zoo’s continued work in gorilla research.

The public is going to have the opportunity to help name the new gorilla in the weeks to come.

