CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is hiring!

The zoo will be conducting open interviews on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its auditorium.

Available positions include admissions, tram driver, cashier, ride attendant and maintenance. Starting pay is $10 an hour.

Those interested in applying are asked to register online ahead of time. Please bring copies of your resume.