Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to give specialized COVID-19 vaccine to animals

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo plans to start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to some of its animals soon.

A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the zoo is scheduled to receive its first shipment of specialized COVID vaccines for animals in the coming weeks.

The zoo plans to administer it to species that have shown to be most susceptible to the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of animals becoming infected with COVID-19 have been reported around the world. In most cases, the animals became infected after contact with owners or caretakers who had the virus.

The CDC says there have been reports of animals in zoos and sanctuaries getting COVID, including several types of big cats, otters and non-human primates.