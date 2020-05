CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Thursday announced that its 16-year-old Amur tiger, Klechka, passed away.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, Klechka died due to complications from cancer.

He came to the zoo in 2007. The average lifespan of Amur tigers is 13 years.

“This is a difficult loss for everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” the post states.

