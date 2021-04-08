Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tiger cubs expected to make their debut soon

Baby Tigers in quarantine at Steffe Center on January 20, 2021 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The cubs were born on Christmas Day. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You will soon be able to see three tiger cubs together at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says endangered Amur cubs, Luka and Anya, born in December will join their parents and 2-month-old endangered Malayan tiger cub, Indrah, at the Rosebrough Tiger Passage by mid-April.

The cubs have been hand-reared together by a special team of Animal Care experts. In a recent Facebook post, one of the zoo’s animal curators said Luka and Anya have been weaning from milk to meat, learning to pounce and being trained to switch cages throughout the tiger passage.

A video from the zoo (that you can see, above) explains how you can tell the three cubs apart by looking for differences in their markings and also differences in their size, but that will change as they get older.

The zoo says to stay tuned for more information about when you’ll be able to meet the animals.