Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tiger cub has eye removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is detailing a delicate surgery to remove the left eye of one of its new Amur tiger cubs.

Luke and Anya were born in December.

Anya was born with congenital cataracts.

Dr. Debra Barbarits says they noticed visual abnormalities at about two weeks old when Anya started opening her eyes.

“Unfortunately, those cataracts would leave her blind,” Dr. Barbarits said.

So they removed the cataracts with the help of a team at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Following the surgery, Anya had a postoperative complication.

The cub developed glaucoma.

The condition was causing extreme pressure in the tiger’s left eye, so they made the decision to remove it.

Zoo staff says Anya is doing well and back on exhibit with her tiger family.