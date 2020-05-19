Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says reservations for ‘Cruise the Zoo’ put on temporary hold

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hours after Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a limited-time drive-thru event, the zoo said reservations for “Cruise the Zoo” had to be put on temporary hold “due to demand and online ticketing issues.”

The zoo posted on social media Tuesday that it received record visits to its website and ticketing platform which caused “continued issues for guests” trying to buy tickets.

The zoo apologized if you were not able to purchase tickets today. “The event is not sold out and tickets for additional Cruise the Zoo dates will be available soon once all issues are resolved.”

All tickets already sold will remain valid, the zoo said.

Due to demand and online ticketing issues, Cruise the Zoo reservations are temporarily on hold. We received record visits to our webpage and ticketing platform today which caused continued issues for guests attempting to purchase tickets throughout the day. (1/3) — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) May 19, 2020



Tuesday morning, the zoo said the event would run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 to May 31. The routes include Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing and Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

Admission is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed for over two months due to coronavirus.