Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens; what to know before you go

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

It’s been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo has made some changes for safety and is also celebrating a new feature.

The Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve is now open.

It more than doubles the space for the zoo’s critically endangered black rhinos.

The zoo has added sanitation stations throughout the property.

Employees are required to wear masks.

While guests are encouraged to do so, wearing a mask is not mandatory.

Several exhibits will have signs designating a one-way traffic flow.

The zoo will also be operating at a 75% capacity, so you should reserve tickets in advance.

The zoo will close at 4 p.m. daily.

You’ll also see frequent cleaning of high traffic areas.

The tram service will not be available, and playgrounds, Contact Yard, and Camel Ride experience will be closed.

Wheelchair and stroller rentals will be disinfected between uses.

