Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’ RainForest to reopen March 2

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The RainForest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

While it was the closed, crews replaced the building’s geodesic dome that sits above the orangutan habitat. The new dome replicates the natural biomes of Southeast Asia where orangutans live and will allow for more climbing areas.

“At 28 years old, this was a critical capital improvement project featuring state-of-the-art technology that will benefit both our guests and animals,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director Dr. Chris Kuhar, in a news release on Thursday.

To follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, capacity at the RainForest will be reduced. Guests will follow one-way traffic and elevators will be limited to one family group at a time. Masks are required at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for everyone 6 years and older, with the exception of individuals with a qualifying medical condition.