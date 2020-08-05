Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offers drive-thru nights for Asian Lantern Festival

(Watch previous coverage of this year’s Asian Lantern Festival in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is offering a new experience for its popular Asian Lantern Festival.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Metroparks announced guests will be able to drive through the zoo as they check out more than 70 lantern displays.

“We are excited to expand access to this truly unique festival and offer the limited-time drive-through opportunity to our community,”chief marketing officer Kelly Manderfield said in a news release.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for the four nights, Aug. 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Entry is $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 per car for non-members.

Advanced reservations can only be purchased online and are required for entry. Tickets are scheduled in half-hour time slots with the final ticketed entry concluding at 10:30 p.m. Guests will not be able to exit their vehicles.

The Asian Lantern Festival features live acrobatic performances. The walk-through experience runs Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Aug. 23. Advanced reservations for the walk-through are encouraged.

