Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your help in naming new baby gorilla

Gorilla baby with “Freddie” on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby Gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby male Gorilla with “Freddie” at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Gorilla baby with “Freddie” on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — People can soon help name the new baby gorilla that was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo back in October.

The three names people can vote on include:

Bakari, which means “one who will succeed”

Jabari, meaning “fearless or brave one”

Kayembe, meaning “extraordinary”

Voters can make their selections either in person at the zoo’s gorilla habitat or online at FutureForWildlife.org/gorillanaming, where financial donations can be made.

The new western lowland gorilla came into the world on Oct. 26, the zoo reported, and was the first gorilla born at their facilities. But when the baby boy’s mother Nneka failed to “show appropriate maternal care,” Fredrika (aka Freddy), who has raised four others, took over mothering duties.

The gorilla reportedly was treated for pneumonia in November, but has since been reunited with his troop this month.

Visitors can catch the new gorilla at the zoo’s Primate, Cat & Aquatics building with its family everyday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find out more about the zoo and ticket information right here.