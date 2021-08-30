Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is being extended at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Originally set to run through Sept. 5, the zoo confirmed the 70 large-scale light displays are going to last through Sept. 26.

courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The event continues to run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the illuminated setting can do so on Wednesdays.

This year, festival goers can also expect live performances and inspired cuisine.

Tickets to the festival can be found right here, and start at $20 for non-members or $18 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $54 for members or $60 for non-members.