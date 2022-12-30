***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is giving guests more time to enjoy Wild Winter Lights.

Zoo officials announced Friday morning that the holiday celebration will be extended through Dec. 7, adding five more nights of lights.

The festivities feature over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas through trails in the zoo, including Candyland, Enchanted Forest and Starry Skies.

The extension includes drive-through nights from Jan. 3 through 5, and walk-through nights on Jan. 6 and 7.

