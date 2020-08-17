Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Asian Lantern Festival until September

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is extending the Asian Lantern Festival through September 20 due to popular demand.

According to a press release, more dates will be available to experience the full-walk through event as well as a drive-through option.

“With significantly reduced capacity at this year’s Asian Lantern Festival for the safety of our guests, many nights of the festival have sold out,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “The Zoo and our partners at Cleveland Clinic Children’s want to give everyone the opportunity to experience this year’s truly unique event in the way that they are most comfortable with.”

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

The festival was originally supposed to end on August 23. However, the zoo has seen a major turn out with more than 75,000 people having attended already.

“Now in it’s third year, Asian Lantern Festival is bigger than ever with more than 70 never-before-seen lantern displays, new acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage, interactive experiences and culturally-inspired cuisine. This year’s festival also includes the Dinosaurs Around the World experience, featuring 20 enormous animatronics along Waterfowl Lake. Dinosaurs Around the World will remain an as add-on Zoo experience through the end of the year.”

The zoo will continue to limit attendance to allow for proper social distancing. Reservations are required for the drive-through experience and highly recommended for the walk-through experience.

Tickets are $18 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. They can be bought online.

