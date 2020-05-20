Cleveland Metroparks Zoo ‘Cruise the Zoo’ tickets available again after ticketing issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced their Cruise at the Zoo tickets are now available again after demand and ticketing issues Tuesday.

Reservations for the limited-time drive-thru event were put on temporary hold after the zoo received record visits to its website and ticketing platform, causing continued issues for guests trying to buy tickets.

The zoo said the event would run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 to May 31. The routes include Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing and Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

Admission is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Reservations are scheduled for one-hour times slots. Guests will not be able to exit their vehicles during the event.

Click here to make your reservation

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed for over two months due to coronavirus.

Zoo officials said they hope the temporary event raises money for the zoo and animal care during the shutdown.