Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates birth of orangutan

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of an orangutan on Monday.

The baby boy was born on April 28. He’s the first successful orangutan birth at the zoo since 2014 and the fifth since The RainForest opened in 1992.

“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of our new male orangutan, who will serve as an important ambassador for the decreasing number of Bornean orangutans in the wild,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar.

Visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be able to see the baby his mom, Kera Wak, in The RainForest beginning on Tuesday. Guests can also help name the new addition by making a donation in support of one of the following names:

Halim, meaning gentle

Rimba, meaning jungle

Zaki, meaning pure

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists Bornean orangutans as critically endangered. The population has decreased by more than 50 percent in the last 15 years because of deforestation of the habitat for agricultural uses such as unsustainable palm oil plantations, the zoo said.