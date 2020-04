CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new baby.

Petunia the reindeer gave birth to a calf on April 1.

It’s Petunia’s second child.

The zoo posted pictures of Petunia and baby outside.

They say it was the newborn’s first day out.

The calves weigh between 13 and 17 pounds at birth, according to the zoo.

They have not revealed the baby’s gender or name.