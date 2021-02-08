Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates baby koala’s first birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of Maya, the first koala born at the zoo in nearly 10 years.

According to a post by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Maya is becoming more independent ach dady and spending less time on her mom’s back.

The post went on to say: “Maya is also becoming a proficient climber and may even be seen sleeping elsewhere in the perching, other than right next to mom! She is only nursing occasionally, her diet now consists of 90% eucalyptus leaves.”

Birth announcement! For the first time in nearly 10 years Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a baby #koala, also known as a joey! This is also the first joey for mom, Mackenzie, & dad, Nyoonbi. 🐨 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/HwFz8vGSu5 — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 26, 2020

She can be seen at Gumleaf Hideout in Australian Adventure at the zoo.