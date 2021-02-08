Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates baby koala’s first birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of Maya, the first koala born at the zoo in nearly 10 years.
According to a post by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Maya is becoming more independent ach dady and spending less time on her mom’s back.
The post went on to say: “Maya is also becoming a proficient climber and may even be seen sleeping elsewhere in the perching, other than right next to mom! She is only nursing occasionally, her diet now consists of 90% eucalyptus leaves.”
She can be seen at Gumleaf Hideout in Australian Adventure at the zoo.