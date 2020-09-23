Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will hold a Trick-or-Treat Fest this fall.

It will take place on weekends at the zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., October 9 through October 31.

The event will include performances, candy stations, meet-and-greets with costume characters and unlimited rides of the carousel, plus entry to the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit.

Tickets are $16 for non-members and $8 for members. Children under 2 are free.

Masks are required and attendance is limited.

“We are excited to offer the community a new way to experience the zoo and make memories this fall at Trick-or-Treat Fest, thanks to our partners at Citizens,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

The Zoo’s traditional “Boo at the Zoo” will not take place this year.