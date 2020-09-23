Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces Trick-or-Treat Fest

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will hold a Trick-or-Treat Fest this fall.

It will take place on weekends at the zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., October 9 through October 31.

The event will include performances, candy stations, meet-and-greets with costume characters and unlimited rides of the carousel, plus entry to the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit.

Tickets are $16 for non-members and $8 for members. Children under 2 are free.

Masks are required and attendance is limited.

“We are excited to offer the community a new way to experience the zoo and make memories this fall at Trick-or-Treat Fest, thanks to our partners at Citizens,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

The Zoo’s traditional “Boo at the Zoo” will not take place this year.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral