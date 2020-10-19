Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Wild Winter Lights

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wild Winter Lights is headed back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this November to bring a little sparkle to people’s lives.

Once again setting up hundreds of displays with more than a million holiday lights, the festive event is set to kick off Nov. 17, the week before Thanksgiving. But due to coronavirus concerns, people can choose to drive through or walk through the park to experience all that glitters.

During the event, zoo-goers can expect to catch ice sculpture exhibitions, a 50-foot tree, live music, costumed characters and more. Santa Claus photos are also available.

Participants who are walking through the displays are expected to wear masks, and other social distancing guidelines will be in place. Those staying in their cars don’t have to wear face coverings, but are encouraged to when speaking to zoo employees.

The event runs 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and the drive-thru option is also available on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event lasts until Jan. 3.

Check out a glimpse of last year’s light display in the video above.

Tickets are $18.50 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. The drive-thru option is $54 per car for members and $60 for non-members. Find all ticket information right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: