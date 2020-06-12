Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces reopening plan, will reduce capacity by 75%

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced its reopening plan in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo had to shut down for three months under state orders but is now able to welcome visitors again starting June 17.

“Upon reopening, maximum daily visitor capacity at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be reduced by approximately 75% and advance reservations will be required for all visitors,” the zoo said in a press release.

All of the outdoor animal habitats will be open, including the new rhino reserve.

Some indoor locations, attractions and services will remain closed due to operational constraints caused by COVID-19, the zoo said.

Concession stands, gift shop, restrooms, drinking fountains, nursing facilities and first aid stations will be open.

Handwashing stations will be made available throughout the zoo grounds. Staff will be routinely sanitizing all high touch areas. They will also be required to wear protective face coverings.

Guests are encouraged to wear coverings as well, although not required.

“We can’t wait to reopen our Zoo to our conservation community after three months,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “While guests can expect to see many of their favorite animals and attractions including the brand new Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve, we will have several safety measures to help protect our staff, guests and animals.”



The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

General admission tickets for non-members is $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors (age 62 and older) and $12.95 for children.



Click here for more information and to make reservations.

