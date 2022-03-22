CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is growing.

On Tuesday, the zoo will kick-off a long-term project to create an indoor, 140,000 square foot Primate Forest to transform and expand the pre-existing rainforest and create a new home for the gorillas and orangutans.



The initial expansion will include a new entranceway to the Primate Forest with multi-story play structures.



“The partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage is catalytic to bringing a truly transformative experience to Cleveland,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “The new CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Gallery and yet to be named Primate Forest habitats will connect our guests with wildlife like never before.”

The Cleveland Zoological Society is actively fundraising for the Primate Forest, which is expected to be funded primarily by philanthropic donations.