CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has added a final weekend to its Wild Winter Lights event.
While the walk-through experience has concluded, a final weekend of the drive-through experience has been added from Jan. 8 through Jan. 10. The drive-through experience is also available as previously scheduled Jan. 2 through Jan 3.
Tickets are available for reservation here.
Wild Winter Lights features more than one million individual lights, with hundreds of lighting displays across holiday-themed areas including Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Conservation Trail and Santa’s Workshop.
Guests can experience the displays in their own personal vehicles.
It’s the event’s second year.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo adds extra weekend of Wild Winter Lights
- Boogie down! Boston Dynamics shares video of robots dancing to ‘Do you love me’ to celebrate new year
- Weather: Gusty winds early, temperatures take a dive
- Missing: Sean Jones
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic