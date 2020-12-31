Cleveland Metroparks Zoo adds extra weekend of Wild Winter Lights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has added a final weekend to its Wild Winter Lights event.

While the walk-through experience has concluded, a final weekend of the drive-through experience has been added from Jan. 8 through Jan. 10. The drive-through experience is also available as previously scheduled Jan. 2 through Jan 3.

Tickets are available for reservation here.

Wild Winter Lights features more than one million individual lights, with hundreds of lighting displays across holiday-themed areas including Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Conservation Trail and Santa’s Workshop.

Guests can experience the displays in their own personal vehicles.

It’s the event’s second year.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: