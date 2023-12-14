*The above drone video was recorded by Cleveland Metroparks*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Metroparks, also known as Northeast Ohio’s ‘Emerald Necklace,’ continues to expand with even more parks and protecting nature’s beauty.

Cleveland Metroparks has now grown to over 25,000 acres across 49 communities. The park district said it expanded West Creek, Lakefront and South Chagrin reservations in 2023.

The Metroparks system started as just three acres a century ago to over 25,000 acres of protected parkland in its 106th year. The Park District reached the historic milestone following the addition of more than 100 acres in West Creek Reservation, including the former Parmadale campus and Padua soccer fields.

The Park District said it has grown by adding an estimated 500 acres in 2023.

West Creek Reservation serves Seven Hills, Independence and Parma and has more than doubled in size since it became Cleveland Metroparks’ 16th park in 2006, according to Cleveland Metroparks officials.

“The major additions of four separate properties will provide even more recreational opportunities for visitors, including a planned expansion of the reservation’s trail network and future greenway connection to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Towpath Trail,” they added.