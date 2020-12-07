Cleveland Metroparks toboggan season underway

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The winter tradition of tobogganing at the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation has returned.

The 700-foot ice chutes in Strongsville recently opened for the season.

They’ll be operation through March.

No snow is required, but reservations are this year, to help with social distancing.

Riders will also need to wear masks, but on a ride that can hit 50 mph, you’ll probably want the extra covering.

Gloves or mittens are also required.

Riders must be at least 42 inches tall.

All-day tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.

Click here to buy tickets online or you can call (440)572-9990.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8