Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes returning in November

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — At least one winter tradition is returning to Northeast Ohio this November.

The twin toboggan chutes at the Chalet in the Mill Stream Reservation is opening to guests Nov. 27. However, due to coronavirus concerns, this year will look a little different for those looking forward to that icy thrill ride — which drops riders 70 feet, with toboggans reaching speeds of up to 50 mph.

This time around, reservations are required and all participants must wear a face covering at all times. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.

The two chutes are set to operate on weekends through early March, weather permitting, during the following hours:

Fridays: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturdays: noon – 9 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

Gloves/mittens are also required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall.

All-day tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.

Find out more about the activity right here. People can make reservations online or by calling 440-572-9990.

