Cleveland Metroparks to transform Merwin’s Wharf into winter wonderland with ice skating

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metroparks announced on Friday it will turn Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf into a winter attraction along the Cuyahoga River.

Winter RiverFest will run from Nov. 27 to Jan. 18, Wednesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature synthetic ice skating, festive light displays, a beer garden and firepits, retail shop and igloo village at Merwin’s Wharf.

“We are excited to offer our guests a new way to explore the park district and stay active this winter with Winter RiverFest,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman, in a news release on Friday. “Rivergate Park is a hidden gem that’s quickly transformed into a recreational hub and the nexus of our evolving urban trail network.”

Reservations are recommended for ice skating and capacity on the rink will be limited. The cost to skate is $7 for adults and $5 for children, ages 12 and under. Ice skates will be available to rent for $3. Walk-ups will be accepted based on availability.

The beer garden will have selections from Fat Head’s Brewing, Beverage Distributors and Debonne Vineyards. Guests can dine in at Merwin’s Wharf or reserve a private outdoor igloo.

Facial coverings are required for guests age 6 and older when ice skating, when inside the restaurant or retail shop, when ordering food and beverage, and when interacting with staff.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: