CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is holding a native plant sale ahead of Mother’s Day and the start of Northeast Ohio’s lush, growing season.

Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whitely spoke to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday about the benefits of adding native plants to a home’s landscape.

Whitely says native plants are plants that grow naturally in the area without any help from humans.

Aside from their beauty, she says they are also easy to maintain and don’t need fertilizing.

“Native plants have really sturdy root systems,” she said. “They are accustom to the fluctuations in our climate. They have adapted to the weather, the soil and the nutrients in our area.”

The varieties available at the plant sale include spring ephemeral wildflowers, which bloom a short period of time in the spring, native bloomers and other plants that will continue to show beautiful greenery and blooms all throughout the growing season.

She says native plants are essential to native wildlife which is also essential to people.

“Without bees and pollinators, we are not going to get plants to grow that provide us with the things we need,” she said. “That includes fruits and vegetables.”

The sale is taking place at all five of their nature centers from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on each of the days listed below:

For a list of plants available (subject to change) at each location, click here and select the date of your choosing.

To get amazing views of the natural beauty that decorates Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Metroparks hosts wildflower walks throughout the spring and summer months. You can find them on the site’s calendar here.