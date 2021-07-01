Cleveland Metroparks tips for holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks is offering tips to plan ahead for the Fourth of July weekend.

They recommend downloading the free mobile app to help guests navigate the holiday safely.

You can book tee times on the app starting July 2 for any of the Metroparks eight golf courses or check for guarded swimming areas.

People should only swim in designated swim areas during lifeguarded hours.

Without the app, you can check out the water safety section of their website.

Due to the expected high volume of traffic expected at Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park and all other marinas by early afternoon.

Vehicle access to park entrances will close when the parks reach capacity.

Guests are not allowed to park on the grass or picnic areas.

All vehicle access and pedestrian tunnels to Edgewater Park and the Wendy Park Bridge will close at 9 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks police will be out on horseback, bikes, patrol cruisers, and on foot.

You can also check public boat launch access on the app.