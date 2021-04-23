Cleveland Metroparks temporarily closing Merwin’s Wharf

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks will close Merwin’s Wharf, its restaurant along the Cuyahoga River, after Mother’s Day.

It will remain closed until late summer. The Cleveland Metroparks cited a seasonal staffing shortage.

“While we continue to promote employment opportunities across the Park District, hundreds of full-time positions remain unfilled at this time. Without additional staff support, our summer dining, concessions and more will remain impacted. We are hiring at all levels to support food service operations from full-time managers to cooks and bartenders,” said Brian M. Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO.

There are other programming changes. The metroparks will not host the summer concerts series Edgewater Live and Euclid Beach Live this year. Concessions at Hinckley Spillway and Euclid Beach will remain closed for the 2021 season.