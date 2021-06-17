Cleveland Metroparks shares latest ‘Ten to Explore’ list: Where to find butterflies!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Each month, the Cleveland Metroparks shares a “Ten to Explore” list, providing residents with lists of options and activities to explore in its many reservations.

This month, they’re sharing where the best spots are to view butterflies.

The Cleveland Metroparks put together a list of butterflies you can view in the area and the reservations in which they are most common.

Naturalist Jen Brumfield showed us around Thursday and shared lots of tips for catching, studying and attracting different types of butterflies.

