Cleveland Metroparks reveals plans for bike pump track

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks announced its plans to build the area’s first pump track.

It’s part of a project to double the size of the existing mountain bike trail at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation. The track will be located just north of Canalway Center and is expected to open in fall of this year.

“This pump track will be the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio, offering a new challenge and amenity for our biking community,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman, in a news release on Wednesday.

A pump track, which features small hills and banked turns, is for BMX and mountain bike riders.

Work on the mountain bike trail will start this summer and be completed by summer 2022.