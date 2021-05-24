Cleveland Metroparks prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks police officers are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend, and they want you to be prepared too.

They’re asking people who are planning to attend Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park, and other marinas to get there by early afternoon.

Cars will be turned away at park entrances when the parking lots reach capacity.

Cleveland Metroparks police will be out on foot, bikes, patrol cars, and on horseback to keep everyone safe.

You can call the non-emergency line at (440)331-5530.

For any life-threatening emergencies, call 911.