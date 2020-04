CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks is hosting a celebration Wednesday to mark 50 years of Earth Day.

Cleveland Metroparks will host virtual classrooms on Earth Day topics.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on the Cleveland Metroparks Facebook page with an update of the Bonnie Park restoration project.

At 11 a.m. you can go behind the scenes with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to learn about their seal and sea lion training program.

There’s also a virtual tree planting at 1 p.m.