Cleveland Metroparks opens Wendy Park Bridge

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks cut the ribbon and opened the new Wendy Park Bridge and Whiskey Island Trail on Thursday.

These are the final pieces for the $16.45 million “Re-Connecting Cleveland” federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery trails project.

Wendy Park Bridge grand opening ceremony on June 24, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“We’re thrilled to reconnect Cleveland with its lakefront with the opening of the Wendy Park Bridge and Whiskey Island Trail,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman, in a news release on Thursday. “The Re-Connecting Cleveland project is a testament to the strength of partnerships and regional collaboration in creating a more equitable and accessible transportation network in Northeast Ohio.”

The Wendy Park Bridge is 500 feet long and extends over the Norfolk-Southern railroad tracks to connect the park on Whiskey Island with downtown Cleveland for pedestrians and bicyclists.

With the opening of the trail, there is now more than 1.2 miles of all-purpose trails from Edgewater Park to Wendy Park.