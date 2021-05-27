Cleveland Metroparks opens new concessions stand, picnic area at Huntington Beach

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks opened a new concessions building at Huntington Beach in Bay Village on Thursday.

The Noshery will serve up soft pretzels, walleye sandwiches and Honey Hut ice cream, as well as craft beer from local breweries. They can be enjoyed on the Sunset Picnic Plaza, which has a fire pit, picnic tables and Adirondack chairs.

Sunset Picnic Plaza at Huntington Beach (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks)

“We’re thrilled to complete the Huntington Reservation Enhancement Project and make one of our oldest park reservations more accessible and welcoming in time for Memorial Day weekend,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman, in a news release on Thursday.

“The Noshery and Sunset Picnic Plaza pay homage to Huntington Reservation’s historic charm and offer new ways for guests to take in spectacular views of Lake Erie.”

The Noshery will be open Memorial Day weekend from noon to 9 p.m. Summer hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.