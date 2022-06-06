CLEVELAND (WJW) — School’s out and so is the sun! It’s time to plan ahead for your summer adventures at Cleveland Metroparks.

Here are the ways you can have fun by land or by sea:

Summer Adventures

Water rentals are now open at the 90-acre Hinckley Lake, the largest inland lake in Cleveland Metroparks. It’s a great location for watersports, fishing, hiking, kayak rentals, tandem kayaks, stand up paddleboards and pontoon boats.

Paddleboard $20/hour

Kayak $20/hour

Pontoon $70-80/1.5 hrs

Reservations can be made online in advance here.

Asian Lantern Festival

This summer staple returns for its fifth year one month from today with all-new lantern displays – some of the largest yet, including 100-foot long, 4-story tall palace.

Tickets on sale now for both drive-through and walk-through experiences:

Members: $19 or a 4-pack for $57

Non-members: $22 or a 4-pack for $66

Same day: $25 or 4-pack for $75

Drive through: Members: $57 and Non-members: $66

Click here to find out more on the many trails covering more than 24,000 acres in 18 reservations located throughout Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township.