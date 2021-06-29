Cleveland Metroparks issues warning after father, son drown in Wallace Lake

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks issued a statement after a father and one of his eight children died in a drowning accident at Wallace Lake in Berea on Monday.

Veniuamin Lozitsky, 37, and his 10-year-old son Luke Lozitsky died. The family is from Parma.

The father was at the lake with six children when they went into a non-designated swim area and experienced some trouble in the water, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

Four of the children got out, but an 11-year-old daughter, Luke and Veniuamin went under the water around 6 p.m.

Crews pulled her out an hour later then the father and son about 25 minutes after that.

The father and son died at the hospital. The daughter is currently at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and there is no word on her condition at this time.

Cleveland Metroparks issued this statement: “We urge guests to follow our swimming safety tips when swimming in Cleveland Metroparks: swim only in designated swimming areas and only when lifeguards are present, never swim alone, inexperienced swimmers should wear U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets, and never leave children unattended near the water.”

“At Wallace Lake we urge guests to only swim at the designated swim area which has beach access, is roped off, shallow, and in a highly visible location,” it went on to say. “As an inland lake, the water at Wallace Lake is generally calm but the area where this incident occurred is not in the designated swim area and is towards the southern portion of the lake, obscured from view by tree cover, and has varying and unpredictable lake depths. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the family involved in this tragic incident.”