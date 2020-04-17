Cleveland Metroparks holding virtual hike to celebrate Opening Day for trails

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is inviting community members to participate in their virtual celebration of Opening Day for the trails.

While Northeast Ohioans can’t gather together for a hike due to the coronavirus pandemic, Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman and expert trail builder Ralph Protano still want to commemorate the trails opening as a community.

On Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m. Zimmerman and Protano will host a special hike on Facebook live.

The Metroparks says trails are one of Northeast Ohio’s greatest assets. Over the last 10 years, the Metroparks has built over 40 miles of trails and has more than 300 miles of trails across 48 Northeast Ohio communities.

Click here for the latest updates from the Metroparks and to watch Saturday morning’s Facebook live.