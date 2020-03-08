Breaking News
Cleveland Metroparks golf courses to officially open next weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks golf courses will officially open for the season on March 15.

The Metroparks owns eight golf courses throughout the area. They include:

  • Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
  • Big Met Golf Course
  • Little Met Golf Course
  • Manakiki Golf Course
  • Mastick Woods Golf Course
  • Seneca Golf Course
  • Shawnee Hills Golf Course
  • Washington Golf Course

According to the FOX 8 forecast, golfers should have fairly nice weather that day. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with some sunshine. However, there could be 20% chance for rain.

