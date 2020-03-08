Cleveland Metroparks golf courses to officially open next weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks golf courses will officially open for the season on March 15.
The Metroparks owns eight golf courses throughout the area. They include:
- Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
- Big Met Golf Course
- Little Met Golf Course
- Manakiki Golf Course
- Mastick Woods Golf Course
- Seneca Golf Course
- Shawnee Hills Golf Course
- Washington Golf Course
According to the FOX 8 forecast, golfers should have fairly nice weather that day. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with some sunshine. However, there could be 20% chance for rain.
Stay up-to-date on the weather here.