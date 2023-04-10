*Attached video: Indoor golf simulator gives golfers a place to practice in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – All eight Cleveland Metroparks golf courses across the Emerald Necklace are officially open for the 2023 season.

“From lessons and camps to amateur tournaments and special events like Moonlight Golf, Cleveland Metroparks has a golf opportunity for all ages and abilities in 2023. This year, we’re also proud to partner with the Northern Ohio Golf Association on the inaugural Ohio Adaptive Open at Seneca Golf Course, designed to celebrate competitors with various disabilities in a championship-level tournament,” Cleveland Metroparks Director of Golf Operations Damian Cosby said.

For the 2023 golf season, Cleveland Metroparks has launched an updated Bonus Rounds program presented by CrossCountry Mortgage.

CrossCountry Mortgage’s Bonus Rounds Loyalty Program details:

$30 annual fee

Receive 20% off every greens fee at all eight courses for the year

Book tee times online 14-days in advance vs. 12-day for non-members

10% off entree items at golf concession locations

$5 discount on USGA Handicap Services

Seasonal promotions on merchandise at select clubhouse locations

Course championships are held annually at several courses including Manakiki, Sleepy Hollow, Shawnee Hills and Seneca.

Cleveland Metroparks is also hosting the 2023 Cleveland Amateur Championship Series that follows the United States Golfers Association rules, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

2023 Amateur Championship Series:

May 12-14: Greater Cleveland Match Play Championship at Shawnee Hills Golf Course

June 19: Junior Greater Cleveland Amateur at Seneca Golf Course

June 28-29: Senior Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship (ages 50+) at Big Met Golf Course

August 11-13: Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki Golf Course

August 19: Women’s Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki Golf Course