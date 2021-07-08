Cleveland Metroparks files suit against Pittsburgh Zoo over name of popular event

**For previous coverage of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival, watch below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks has filed a federal complaint against Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium over the name of the popular Asian Lantern Festival.

In court filings, the Cleveland Metroparks claims trademark rights after originating the name, Asian Lantern Festival, and using it annually to promote Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s event since 2018.

It claims the Pittsburgh Zoo is advertising it inaugural light show using the same name and that the zoo is using photos and other materials from the Cleveland Zoo’s event for its own show.

The Cleveland Metroparks’ Asian Lantern Festival begins July 14 and runs through September. The Pittsburgh Zoo’s event runs from Aug. 14 through October.

The Metroparks’ filing claims visitors throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania associated the name with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and that in 2020, visitors came from more than 100 cities in Pennsylvania. The suit claims that using the same name is likely to cause confusion between the two events.

The Cleveland Metroparks states it contacted the Pittsburgh Zoo via email June 25, 2021 to request the zoo rebrand its event, according to court documents. The Pittsburgh Zoo then sent a reply letter asserting the Cleveland Metroparks can’t claim trademark rights to the name, filings say. It also stated it would consider renaming next year’s event.

The complaint asks that the Pittsburgh Zoo be restrained from using the Asian Lantern Festival name or using video or photos originating from the Cleveland Metroparks to promote the event.

The complaint also asks for punitive damages, costs and attorney’s fees.

Fox 8 has reached out to both the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Pittsburgh Zoo for statements.