Cleveland Metroparks drops Asian Lantern Festival lawsuit against Pittsburgh zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks dismissed a lawsuit against the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh over the name of the Asian Lantern Festival.

The trademark infringement lawsuit filed on July 2 involved a temporary restraining order, preliminary/ permanent injunctions, or preserving the status quo, and damages against Zoological Society of Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Metroparks claimed trademark rights after originating the name, Asian Lantern Festival, and using it annually to promote Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s event since 2018.

The lawsuit was filed, claiming the Pittsburgh Zoo advertised their light show using the same name and that the zoo is using photos and other materials from the Cleveland Zoo’s event for its own show.

The Cleveland Metroparks’ Asian Lantern Festival runs through September. The Pittsburgh Zoo’s event runs from Aug. 14 through October.